VIDEO: Purse snatcher drags 75-year-old victim across parking lot

Investigators say the 75-year-old victim was getting money out of the ATM when a robber grabbed her purse. (KCAL, KCBS, X, @ALEXVILLANUEVA33, REIMAGINE.LA, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Investigators in California are looking into a brutal purse snatching in which video captured the thief dragging the victim across hot asphalt.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators say a 75-year-old woman was getting money out of the ATM around 11 a.m. Monday at a Bank of America in Hacienda Heights when a robber came up and grabbed her purse.

Video shows the male suspect dragging the victim nearly 10 feet across the hot asphalt in the parking lot, as she tried to hold on to her purse. He finally broke her grasp and ran away with the bag when bystanders came to the woman’s aid.

Eventually, the woman was able to get back up on her feet.

The video was posted to social media by former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva. In his post, he took aim at L.A. County Supervisors Hinda Solis and Janice Hahn, as well as “all the social justice warriors.”

“How’s that ‘reimagining’ working out?” Villaneuva wrote, seemingly referring to a 2020 ballot measure where county voters approved $900 million for community services and alternatives to incarceration.

Both Solis and Hahn have responded.

Solis accused the former sheriff of “a show of poor judgment and leadership,” while Hahn said there are 44 license plate reading cameras in the area that she hopes can help solve the case.

The sheriff’s department says its Major Crimes Bureau is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by state police, the guns Shawn Sheridan had are displayed.
Police: fugitive was armed with long guns, more weapons in tent
Massena's mayor says the idea of housing migrants at the Massena Quality Inn won't happen.
Massena mayor: Motel owner’s migrant housing idea won’t happen
SUNY Potsdam
SUNY Potsdam faculty told to ‘brace for impact’ as college faces $9M deficit
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
Charge drug dealers with manslaughter? Not so easy
Senator Schumer has sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, pushing for $20 million...
No $$$ for Watertown water project

Latest News

FILE - The chess federation said it and its member federations increasingly have received...
World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events
The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River will be setting up shop in Clayton in...
Bassmaster Elite Series coming to Clayton
United States' head coach Vlatko Andonovski, center, watches during a FIFA Women's World Cup...
US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
Wake Up Weather
Hot & humid by afternoon
Levonorgestrel, often called Plan B, is the most widely available type of emergency...
Common arthritis drug could boost effectiveness of morning-after pill, study finds