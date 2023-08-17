A warning about fake prescription pills

Real vs. fake pills
Real vs. fake pills(WWNY, DEA)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Advocates say it’s like playing a game of Russian roulette. More and more fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl are being sold on the dark web.

They’re typically geared toward teenagers and college-aged students.

“Oftentimes it seems when these pills are pressed, the fentanyl may be particularly concentrated in one pill, and not in the other,” said

Anita Seefried-Brown, Alliance for Better Communities.

Pills like Adderall, Xanax, and oxycodone are popular. In 2022, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 50 million laced pills.

These pills are typically used by students to either stay up all night to cram for a test or get some sleep before a test.

Photos from the DEA show it’s hard to tell the difference between what’s real and what’s fake.

“It is very, very difficult,” said Seefried-Brown.

The north country is not immune. Seefried-Brown says there are a couple of unconfirmed deaths which may be from the pills in Jefferson County.

“It stands to reason that it is here,” she said.

Seefried Brown’s advice to parents is to keep an open line of communication with their kids or download social media monitoring apps.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by state police, the guns Shawn Sheridan had are displayed.
Police: fugitive was armed with long guns, more weapons in tent
The letter from West Carthage mayor Scott Burto to Jefferson County legislators, urging them...
West Carthage mayor: be ready for asylum seekers
Massena's mayor says the idea of housing migrants at the Massena Quality Inn won't happen.
Massena mayor: Motel owner’s migrant housing idea won’t happen
SUNY Potsdam
SUNY Potsdam faculty told to ‘brace for impact’ as college faces $9M deficit
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
Charge drug dealers with manslaughter? Not so easy

Latest News

Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department
Struggling fire department looks at creating fire district, likely increasing taxes
Ambulance
Direct Pay bill could benefit ambulance squads
Flooding at Soft Maple Reservoir
Flooding continues to plague parts of Lewis County
Logging industry
Biomass plant’s closure takes toll on logging industry