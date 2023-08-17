The Wind Rises 10th Anniversary
August 21 and August 23 at 7:00 pm
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
The most recent masterpiece from Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away) is a spellbinding movie beyond compare. Jiro dreams of flying and designing beautiful airplanes, inspired by the famous Italian aeronautical designer Caproni. Nearsighted and unable to be a pilot, he becomes one of the world’s most accomplished airplane designers, experiencing key historical events in an epic tale of love, perseverance and the challenges of living and making choices in a turbulent world.
Academy Award® nominee, Best Animated Feature Film of the Year, 2013
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.