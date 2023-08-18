3rd annual Stub’s Run next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The third annual “Stub’s Run for the Last Station” is coming up later this month.

Organizers Crystal Heise and Mike Heise talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch their interview in the video above.

Stub is Mike’s late father, who was a 59-year veteran of the Dexter Fire Department. Proceeds from the event will be used to for The Last Station, a museum dedicated to the fire department’s antiques and memorabilia.

The ride is Saturday, August 26. It starts at FX Caprara Harley-Davidson in Adams Center. Registration is at 10 a.m. and the ride gets underway at 11:30 a.m.

It costs $25 per motorcycle and $30 for a car or a bike with a rider.

Details are on Facebook.

