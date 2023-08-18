Barbara Elaine Ames, 71 of Dexter, NY, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Elaine Ames, 71 of Dexter, NY, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. She was ushered home to be with the Lord surrounded with the love of her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life LeeRoy Barkley; her parents Cecil and Jean Kirkey; her daughter Nicole Endres; and her brothers Donald Kirkey and Raymond Kirkey.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Peter & Carol Ames of Dansville, NY; Christopher and Shelia Ames of Clayton, NC; and Eric and Jennifer Ames of Dexter NY. She will also be fondly remembered by her brother William Kirkey and his sister Audrey Heise. Barbara had 15 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 16 nieces and nephews that she loved and cherished.

Barbara loved holidays and had decorations to celebrate every season. The simplest pleasures in life gave her great joy. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Barbara was an avid music lover and passed her love of music on to her family and introduced many of us to her favorite Christmas songs.

Services will be held at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter, NY on Monday, August 21, 2023. Calling hours will be from 11:00am to 1:00pm; funeral service at 1:00 with graveside rights in Dexter Cemetery immediately following.

Condolences may be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.