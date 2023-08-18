Coraline Back on the Big Screen - Fathom Event

Monday August 28 at 7 pm
A Fathom Event at Salmon Run Mall - Regal Cinema
A Fathom Event at Salmon Run Mall - Regal Cinema(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

From Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach) and based on the novella of the same name by author Neil Gaiman (Sandman), Coraline is a wondrous, thrilling, fun and suspenseful adventure. A young girl walks through a secret door in her new home and discovers an alternate version of her life. On the surface, this parallel reality is eerily similar to her real life–only much better. But when this wondrously off-kilter, fantastical adventure turns dangerous and her counterfeit parents try to keep her forever, Coraline must count on her resourcefulness, determination, and bravery to save her family and get back home. The voice cast includes Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Ian McShane, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French. Produced by Henry Selick, Claire Jennings, Bill Mechanic and Mary Sandell. Written for the screen and directed by Henry Selick.

This special event will feature new behind-the-scenes footage from the LAIKA Archives. Join key members of LAIKA’s creative filmmaking team for an up-close and personal return to the worlds of Coraline, explored through unique behind-the-scenes stories, key artifacts, puppets, and costumes from the groundbreaking, stop-motion animated film: Coraline.

A Fathom event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

