Daphne M. (Betty) Steele, 98, of Heuvelton and Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Daphne M. (Betty) Steele, age 98 yrs., a lifelong resident of Heuvelton and Ogdensburg...
Daphne M. (Betty) Steele, age 98 yrs., a lifelong resident of Heuvelton and Ogdensburg communities passed away Friday August 18, 2023.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daphne M. (Betty) Steele, age 98 yrs., a lifelong resident of Heuvelton and Ogdensburg communities passed away Friday August 18, 2023. Born February 15, 1925, to the late Ralph and Mary Steele, Heuvelton, NY.

She was known to everyone as Betty.

As a North Country Photographer she was the recipient of the Ogdensburg Historic Commission’s Elizabeth Baxter Award in 2018 for her lifetime of documenting the City and Region. Betty has photographed Presidents, British Royalty, politicians and celebrities. Earlier in her career Betty worked with the Watertown Times and the Ogdensburg Journal. She owned her own studio – “Steele Photography” on Black Lake Road. She captured the history of people in the north county; photographing weddings, family gatherings and portraits. She won numerous state and national awards for her work. Betty, for many years has covered the special events at St Mary’s Cathedral.

Since her retirement friends and family have enjoyed Betty’s FaceBook postings of historical photos featuring St. Lawrence Seaway development and Ogdensburg in the 50′s, 60′s and 70′s. Betty loved and developed her photography skills since she was a teenage, progressing from a box Brownie camera to becoming a Certified Profession Photographer using high tech digital equipment.

Betty is preceded in death by her brother, Alvin Steele and sister, Marjorie B Larsen. She is survived by nieces: Cathy (Fred) Piper, Pennsylvania; Ellen Prandi, Florida; Susan (Jerome) Pastwick, Oregon and nephew John (Vivian) Larsen, Idaho.

Aunt Betty was a strong independent woman, loved and admired by her family. She will be missed.

Special Thanks to: Betty’s niece Cathy and Fred Piper for always being by her side and longtime friend, Yvonne Lesperance. Thanks also for the support and care given by friends and neighbors during these later years.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday August 21, 2023, at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in the Steele Family Plot.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty’s memory to the Ogdensburg Catholic Charities, 214 Caroline Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Sales tax
Tri-county region sees $7M jump in sales tax collections
The Watertown International Airport is adding a flight and a place to eat. The news came Friday...
New additions announced as lawmakers tour Watertown airport
Eastern Equine Encephalitis
Second horse tests positive for EEE in St. Lawrence County
Linda F. Giltz, 83, of Watertown passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Samaritan Medical...
Linda F. Giltz, 83, of Watertown
Candles
Lyndon Fuller Sr., 84, of Fowler

Obituaries

Candles
Michael C. Davis. 73, of Black River
Susan Jane Martin passed away August 1, 2023.
Susan Jane Martin, of Massena
Barbara Elaine Ames, 71 of Dexter, NY, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
Barbara Elaine Ames, 71, of Dexter
Sally Anne (Brabant) Farmer, 87, passed away peacefully on August 16th, 2023 in Clayton NY, at...
Sally Anne (Brabant) Farmer, 87, of Clayton
Pleasant Night Inn
West Carthage takes legal action to prevent inn from housing migrants