Daphne M. (Betty) Steele, 98, of Heuvelton and Ogdensburg

Daphne M. (Betty) Steele, age 98 yrs., a lifelong resident of Heuvelton and Ogdensburg communities passed away Friday August 18, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daphne M. (Betty) Steele, age 98 yrs., a lifelong resident of Heuvelton and Ogdensburg communities passed away Friday August 18, 2023. Born February 15, 1925, to the late Ralph and Mary Steele, Heuvelton, NY.

She was known to everyone as Betty.

As a North Country Photographer she was the recipient of the Ogdensburg Historic Commission’s Elizabeth Baxter Award in 2018 for her lifetime of documenting the City and Region. Betty has photographed Presidents, British Royalty, politicians and celebrities. Earlier in her career Betty worked with the Watertown Times and the Ogdensburg Journal. She owned her own studio – “Steele Photography” on Black Lake Road. She captured the history of people in the north county; photographing weddings, family gatherings and portraits. She won numerous state and national awards for her work. Betty, for many years has covered the special events at St Mary’s Cathedral.

Since her retirement friends and family have enjoyed Betty’s FaceBook postings of historical photos featuring St. Lawrence Seaway development and Ogdensburg in the 50′s, 60′s and 70′s. Betty loved and developed her photography skills since she was a teenage, progressing from a box Brownie camera to becoming a Certified Profession Photographer using high tech digital equipment.

Betty is preceded in death by her brother, Alvin Steele and sister, Marjorie B Larsen. She is survived by nieces: Cathy (Fred) Piper, Pennsylvania; Ellen Prandi, Florida; Susan (Jerome) Pastwick, Oregon and nephew John (Vivian) Larsen, Idaho.

Aunt Betty was a strong independent woman, loved and admired by her family. She will be missed.

Special Thanks to: Betty’s niece Cathy and Fred Piper for always being by her side and longtime friend, Yvonne Lesperance. Thanks also for the support and care given by friends and neighbors during these later years.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday August 21, 2023, at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in the Steele Family Plot.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty’s memory to the Ogdensburg Catholic Charities, 214 Caroline Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

