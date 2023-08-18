Fire department to be honored at Lisbon Homecoming

Lisbon Fire Department
Lisbon Fire Department(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lisbon will be honoring its fire department’s 100th year in service during this weekend’s community homecoming celebration.

The event reconnects people in the community and brings back people who have moved away.

There are plenty of activities taking place including a race across town as well as a chicken barbecue at the fire station.

“We have kid’s events, we have yard sales, we have a library book sale, we just have a bunch of events that bring the community together and reminisce and talk about all the memories that people used to have growing up here and talk about things that have changed and new things that have come to our town,” said Jordan Putney, chair of the homecoming committee.

The chicken barbecue starts at noon on Saturday.

A parade will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday. 7 News anchor John Moore is the emcee.

Full list of events

