It’s back to the future for ‘new’ Spartans football coach

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The South Jefferson Spartans will have a new head football coach for the 2023 season.

Aaron Rivers is back as the head football coach at South Jeff, taking over for Randy Fuller.

Rivers is no stranger to the Spartans. He was the head coach of the team once before, leading the Spartans until 2019, when he stepped down and served as the modified football coach at South Jeff for the past two seasons.

Rivers takes over a team that won their opening game last season but dropped their final seven contests of the year to finish 1-7 overall and 0-4 in the Class B Northeast Division.

Rivers says he hopes to turn things around by making some subtle changes to the Spartans’ look on both sides of the football for 2023.

As for the players, they say the coaching change has been a smooth one both on and off the football field.

The Spartans will play in the Section III Class B-2 division this season with Cortland, Jamesville, DeWitt, Mexico, and Oswego, teams that have also struggled in Class B the past few seasons.

