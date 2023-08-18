Linda F. Giltz, 83, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Linda F. Giltz, 83, of Watertown passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Samaritan Medical...
Linda F. Giltz, 83, of Watertown passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Linda F. Giltz, 83, of Watertown passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Linda was born in Watertown March 22, 1940, daughter of Winfield F. and Frances J. (Fuller) White and she attended Watertown schools.

On March 21, 1980 she married Raymond P. Giltz at the Church of the Redeemer. Ray died July 8, 1995. A previous marriage to John W. Kerrick ended in divorce.

She was a self-employed babysitter in her home. Linda was a communicant of Holy Family Church. She enjoyed her pets, especially her dog Butch, gardening, “her children” at Holy Family Church, and doing things for other people.

Linda is survived by her sister Susan A. L’Italien, Watertown; niece Martha and David Wise; two nephews, Christopher  and Debra L’Italien and Morris Jane Nohle; two great nieces and one great nephew; and several cousins.

A calling hour will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Tuesday, August 22, from 10 - 11AM followed by the funeral service at the funeral home at 11 AM. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery. Online condolences to Linda’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Sales tax
Tri-county region sees $7M jump in sales tax collections
The Watertown International Airport is adding a flight and a place to eat. The news came Friday...
New additions announced as lawmakers tour Watertown airport
Eastern Equine Encephalitis
Second horse tests positive for EEE in St. Lawrence County
Candles
Lyndon Fuller Sr., 84, of Fowler

Obituaries

Candles
Michael C. Davis. 73, of Black River
Daphne M. (Betty) Steele, age 98 yrs., a lifelong resident of Heuvelton and Ogdensburg...
Daphne M. (Betty) Steele, 98, of Heuvelton and Ogdensburg
Susan Jane Martin passed away August 1, 2023.
Susan Jane Martin, of Massena
Barbara Elaine Ames, 71 of Dexter, NY, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
Barbara Elaine Ames, 71, of Dexter
Sally Anne (Brabant) Farmer, 87, passed away peacefully on August 16th, 2023 in Clayton NY, at...
Sally Anne (Brabant) Farmer, 87, of Clayton
Pleasant Night Inn
West Carthage takes legal action to prevent inn from housing migrants