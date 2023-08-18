Michael C. Davis. 73, of Black River

Aug. 18, 2023
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Michael C. Davis. 73, Black River, passed away at his home on August 15th, 2023.

Graveside services will be 2 pm Saturday, August 26th at the Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home Watertown.

He is survived by a daughter Sarah (Harrison Boone) Stephens, and a son Timothy A. Davis, both of Virginia; his siblings, Gary (Elaine) Davis, Pittsford, NY, Claude Davis, Jr., Watertown, Yogi (Mary) Davis, Middletown, NY, Linda Davis, Black River, Larry (Betty) Davis, Tallahassee, FL, Elizabeth Reese, Adams and Tina (Peter) Guido, Mexico, NY; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother John and a sister Joan Harris.

Michael was born June 21st, 1950 in Alexandria Bay, a son to Claude and Mary Garceau Davis. He graduated from Watertown High School and attended Canton ATC until entering the US Army in 1970. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1972, later enlisting in the US Air Force. He served with the military for 23 years, retiring as a Tech Sgt. From the Air Force.

Michael enjoyed clearing snow and mowing lawns for his Stafford Drive neighbors and playing scratch off lottery tickets.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

