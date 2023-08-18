Peyton Morse foundation receives check from July fundraiser

Peyton Morse check presentation
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Hard work at a July event paid off with a $10,000 check that was presented Thursday night.

Coyote Moon Vineyards held its 12th annual Classic Cars & Classic Wine Show last month.

A portion of the proceeds went to the Peyton Lane S. Morse Legacy Foundation in honor of Peyton Morse, the firefighter who died after a training incident at the state fire academy in 2021.

“We have an amazing community in the north country,” Peyton’s mother, Stacy Snyder-Morse, said. “We are grateful, and we appreciate it. They have been terrific to help be supportive, whether it’s to be a great neighbor and friend, or to come and support us and Peyton’s foundation.

Kristina Randazzo Ives/Owner:

“We together, we met with the foundation first, then we met with Stacy and the family, and it just kind of felt like magic,” Coyote Moon owner Kristina Randazzo Ives said. “From one family, and one family business to another, we felt like it was the right thing to do.”

The proceeds will go towards local first responders and families dealing with medical emergencies.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The letter from West Carthage mayor Scott Burto to Jefferson County legislators, urging them...
West Carthage mayor: be ready for asylum seekers
Timothy Trimm
Massena man jailed after alleged attack in village
The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is doing a $2.2 million project to improve drainage of a...
Culvert construction halted after city of Ogdensburg raises issues
The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River will be setting up shop in Clayton in...
Bassmaster Elite Series coming to Clayton
In this photo provided by state police, the guns Shawn Sheridan had are displayed.
Police: fugitive was armed with long guns, more weapons in tent

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Rain showers off & on all day
Thompson Park
School supplies giveaway this weekend
Peyton Morse check presentation
Peyton Morse check presentation
Friday AM weather
Friday AM weather