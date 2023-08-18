Peyton Morse foundation receives check from July fundraiser

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Hard work at a July event paid off with a $10,000 check that was presented Thursday night.

Coyote Moon Vineyards held its 12th annual Classic Cars & Classic Wine Show last month.

A portion of the proceeds went to the Peyton Lane S. Morse Legacy Foundation in honor of Peyton Morse, the firefighter who died after a training incident at the state fire academy in 2021.

“We have an amazing community in the north country,” Peyton’s mother, Stacy Snyder-Morse, said. “We are grateful, and we appreciate it. They have been terrific to help be supportive, whether it’s to be a great neighbor and friend, or to come and support us and Peyton’s foundation.

Kristina Randazzo Ives/Owner:

“We together, we met with the foundation first, then we met with Stacy and the family, and it just kind of felt like magic,” Coyote Moon owner Kristina Randazzo Ives said. “From one family, and one family business to another, we felt like it was the right thing to do.”

The proceeds will go towards local first responders and families dealing with medical emergencies.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.