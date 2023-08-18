Rain off & on all day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain could be heavy at times, particularly in the morning, and thunderstorms are possible.

Showers continue off and on all day, although the afternoon should be mainly dry.

A cold front is coming behind the showers, so it’s not going to warm up much. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

There’s a 40% chance of leftover showers on Saturday. It mostly dries up in the afternoon, although there’s a risk of a popup shower or two. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be in the mid- to upper 70s for Monday through Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy Monday, partly sunny on Tuesday, mostly sunny on Wednesday, and partly sunny on Thursday.

