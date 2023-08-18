Rain off & on all day

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain could be heavy at times, particularly in the morning, and thunderstorms are possible.

Showers continue off and on all day, although the afternoon should be mainly dry.

A cold front is coming behind the showers, so it’s not going to warm up much. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

There’s a 40% chance of leftover showers on Saturday. It mostly dries up in the afternoon, although there’s a risk of a popup shower or two. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be in the mid- to upper 70s for Monday through Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy Monday, partly sunny on Tuesday, mostly sunny on Wednesday, and partly sunny on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The letter from West Carthage mayor Scott Burto to Jefferson County legislators, urging them...
West Carthage mayor: be ready for asylum seekers
Timothy Trimm
Massena man jailed after alleged attack in village
The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is doing a $2.2 million project to improve drainage of a...
Culvert construction halted after city of Ogdensburg raises issues
The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River will be setting up shop in Clayton in...
Bassmaster Elite Series coming to Clayton
In this photo provided by state police, the guns Shawn Sheridan had are displayed.
Police: fugitive was armed with long guns, more weapons in tent

Latest News

Friday AM weather
Friday AM weather
7 day
Heavy rain overnight
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Hot & humid by afternoon