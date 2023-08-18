Report: WGA, studio representatives meet to discuss strike ahead of Friday’s CEO meeting

FILE - Actors and writers demonstrate on a picket line outside Disney studios on Tuesday, July...
FILE - Actors and writers demonstrate on a picket line outside Disney studios on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Writer’s Guild of America met again with representatives of the major studios on Thursday as both sides try to resolve a 108-day writers’ strike, according to Variety Magazine.

It comes ahead of a meeting planned Friday with the CEOs of the major studios. The heads of Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal and Disney are expected to hold a joint call to discuss what comes next.

A resolution remains elusive after the WGA delivered its response to the latest proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Tuesday.

The two sides remain far apart on several items, including a staffing minimum in TV and a viewership-based streaming residual.

The WGA and the studios are expected to resume negotiations on Friday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The letter from West Carthage mayor Scott Burto to Jefferson County legislators, urging them...
West Carthage mayor: be ready for asylum seekers
Timothy Trimm
Massena man jailed after alleged attack in village
The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is doing a $2.2 million project to improve drainage of a...
Culvert construction halted after city of Ogdensburg raises issues
The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River will be setting up shop in Clayton in...
Bassmaster Elite Series coming to Clayton
In this photo provided by state police, the guns Shawn Sheridan had are displayed.
Police: fugitive was armed with long guns, more weapons in tent

Latest News

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies and trying to kill 6 others in a neonatal ward
British nurse Lucy Letby, shown in 2018, was convicted for killing babies on Friday. (Source:...
Bodycam: 2018 arrest of neonatal nurse for babies' deaths
Ask the Pharmacist - August 17- Flu Vaccine
FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and...
US, Japan and South Korea boosting mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing