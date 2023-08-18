Sally Anne (Brabant) Farmer, 87, of Clayton

Sally Anne (Brabant) Farmer, 87, passed away peacefully on August 16th, 2023 in Clayton NY, at her son John’s home with loving family by her side and also under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Sally Anne (Brabant) Farmer, 87, passed away peacefully on August 16th, 2023 in Clayton NY, at her son John’s home with loving family by her side and also under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Sally was born June 7th, 1936 in Clayton, NY to J. (Joseph) John Brabant and Mabel Beatrice Lalonde. She graduated from Clayton Central School in 1954. On June 27, 1959 she married Dewey Byron Farmer of Watertown NY, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton with Fr. Lawrence Deno officiating. Dewey passed November 18, 2018 after 59 loving years of marriage.

After high school, Sally was employed by NY Telephone and later at Clayton Central School as a cafeteria worker, and lastly with Gray’s Wholesale until retirement in late 1990′s.

Sally was past Chief and member of the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Aux., past member of the American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821 Auxiliary, and a former Cub Scout Leader. Sally’s pride and joy were her grandchildren; always supporting them in all their life choices, endeavors, and events. She was very well known throughout the village of Clayton for divine cooking and baking abilities, especially for her infamous no-bake cookies. She was known to show up at DPW with baked goods (especially raised doughnuts) at the drop of a dime after a water main break. She would graciously invite NiMo workers, Schwan’s delivery personnel, and even the mail carrier into her home for a “quick” meal while on the job on any given day of the week.

Sally has always been selfless and giving. She would lend a hand or a dollar to anyone without question. She donated hundreds of knitted hats and blankets to the newborns at Samaritan Medical Center over the years and always made time to a make pot roast for the Sisters of Precious Blood every year around the holidays. Memories of her life and her gracious personality will never be forgotten in the community and her beauty and love will forever remain in our hearts forever. The family would like to extend their utmost thanks and appreciation to Sally’s caretaker and friend, Colleen Westcott, who helped care for her the past 9 months until her final days.

Sally is survived by her daughter Debra M. Farmer, sons John D. (Mary) Farmer, and Robert F. (Amy) Farmer, all of Clayton. Grandchildren Tyler (Brooks) Farmer of Oswegatchie, NY, Kristin (Daniel) Anchor, and Joshua Farmer all of Clayton and Nicole Farmer of Manchester NH. 3 great grandchildren Ariah, Remi and Reagan of Oswegatchie, NY, and several nieces and nephews. A brother John H Brabant S/SGT died courageously in Germany 1945. She was also predeceased by her infant sister, Jane Marie Brabant.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton on Tuesday, September 5, from 4 - 7 PM. A graveside service will be in Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery on Wednesday, September 6, at 10 AM where she will join Dewey. Online condolences to Sally’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

