WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can pick up free school supplies and a lunch at Thompson Park this Saturday.

As kids get ready to go back to school, backpacks and other supplies will be given out.

It starts at 11:30 a.m. and will last until supplies are gone.

It’s put on by R.C. Richardson LLC and friends.

