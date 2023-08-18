Second horse tests positive for EEE in St. Lawrence County

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A second horse in St. Lawrence County has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis.

The county’s Public Health Department says EEE was confirmed in a horse in the Brasher Falls area.

Earlier this month, a horse in Brier Hill tested positive for the virus.

EEE is transmitted by mosquitoes and can infect people, horses, and other mammals, some birds, reptiles, and amphibians.

The virus can cause inflammation of the brain, also known as encephalitis.

Health officials say it’s important to consult a veterinarian about vaccinating horses against EEE.

