Susan Jane Martin, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - January 10, 1950 - August 1, 2023

“You have gone from our lives but will forever be in our hearts”

Susan was born to the late Guy E. Martin and Veronica (Toth) Martin while living in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Months later, an opportunity for an engineering position at ALCOA brought the family back to Massena.

She attended St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart, and Holy Family, graduating in 1968. She went on to earn a B.S. in speech correction from Nazareth College. Her instructional career shifted to Special Education and was employed in El Paso, TX until 2003. She relocated to Holly Springs, NC at that time.

Travel was her lifelong passion, globally and stateside. Many places, featured in her preferred genre of non-fiction, became her destinations. Her favorite road trip was to the family camp on Wilson Hill, with her Cocker Spaniels in tow. Reuniting with family and high school friends were a part of each stay. A day trip to Lake Placid was a bonus. She had fond memories of waitressing there during her college summer vacations. She satisfied a lifetime desire to experience a bobsled run not too many years ago. Susie was a lifelong downhill skier and had the opportunity to ski in the Alps, Rockies, and Adirondacks.

Susie received her cancer diagnosis in March. The prognosis was not hopeful as it had metastasized and was aggressive. She was able to comfortably remain at home until her death, with the dedicated service of Hospice and the care of family members.

Susan is survived by her siblings, MaryAnne Layo, Stephen (Eileen), Nancy McCaffrey (Marty), Barbara, and William (Carrie). Nieces and nephews: Matthew and Amy Layo, Laura McCracken (Alex), Dan and Jessica McCaffrey, Brandon and Bridget Webber, Bradley, Jacob, and Rylie Martin. Many cousins and their children survive her as well.

She was predeceased by her parents, grandparents Guy E. and Jenny Martin and Stephen and Julia Toth. Many aunts, uncles, and a brother-in-law, Kenneth J. Layo Jr. also predeceased her.

Susan expressed no desire for calling hours or a funeral service. She will be laid to rest with her parents in Calvary Cemetery, Massena at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Susan was a charitable person and supported Meals on Wheels, to honor the legacy of her mother, the Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit, to honor her father’s legacy, and several other organizations.

Many thanks to all whose prayers, cards, and gifts were greatly appreciated by Susie and her family.

