TV Dinner: Jezebel Sauce

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a sauce from the South that’s great for pork, chicken, or veggies.

Chef Chris Manning prepared Jezebel Sauce, which he used to glaze grilled pork kabobs.

He says to be careful applying the sauce to meat while it’s cooking, because the sugar in it can burn.

Jezebel Sauce

- 1 cup apple jelly

- 1 cup pineapple preserves

- 1/3 cup prepared horseradish

- 2 teaspoons dry mustard

- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

Blend all ingredients together. Chill for at least one hour before serving. Use as a condiment for pork or chicken or as a dipping sauce for appetizers.

