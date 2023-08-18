TV Dinner: Jezebel Sauce

WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a sauce from the South that’s great for pork, chicken, or veggies.

Chef Chris Manning prepared Jezebel Sauce, which he used to glaze grilled pork kabobs.

He says to be careful applying the sauce to meat while it’s cooking, because the sugar in it can burn.

Jezebel Sauce

- 1 cup apple jelly

- 1 cup pineapple preserves

- 1/3 cup prepared horseradish

- 2 teaspoons dry mustard

- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

Blend all ingredients together. Chill for at least one hour before serving. Use as a condiment for pork or chicken or as a dipping sauce for appetizers.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The letter from West Carthage mayor Scott Burto to Jefferson County legislators, urging them...
West Carthage mayor: be ready for asylum seekers
Timothy Trimm
Massena man jailed after alleged attack in village
The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is doing a $2.2 million project to improve drainage of a...
Culvert construction halted after city of Ogdensburg raises issues
The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River will be setting up shop in Clayton in...
Bassmaster Elite Series coming to Clayton
In this photo provided by state police, the guns Shawn Sheridan had are displayed.
Police: fugitive was armed with long guns, more weapons in tent

Latest News

Adventure Land was a popular tourist attraction In Alexandria Bay.
History Lesson: The rise and fall of Alex Bay’s Adventure Town
A swallowtail butterfly perches on a flower in this shot sent in by Jenn Sigmon.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Fun in Massena, scenic shots, critters & puffballs
Maple trees are a favorite target of an invasive species known as the Asian long-horned beetle.
Ag Weekly: Watch out for maple tree-loving Asian long-horned beetle
The Women Warriors March on Fort Drum last week demonstrated the rise in leadership for women...
North Country Inspiration: Empowering women in the military