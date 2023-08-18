Veterinarian offers advice on new puppy ownership
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re thinking about getting a puppy, you might be wondering where to buy one or how to care for one.
Veterinarian Dr. Beulah Miller of South Jefferson Veterinary Hospital appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to offer some advice.
She was joined by her three-month-old dog, Dolly.
Watch Dr. Miller’s full interview by clicking on the picture above.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.