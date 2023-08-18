Youth Auditions for Holiday Show at Syracuse Stage

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Syracuse Stage has re-opened auditions for local youth actors for roles in its 50th Anniversary Celebration season’s holiday production, A Christmas Carol.

Auditioners should note that the production schedule for A Christmas Carol includes morning student matinees in addition to regularly scheduled matinee and evening performances. The production runs Nov. 24 through Dec. 31 and cast members must be available for rehearsals beginning Oct. 24 at Syracuse Stage. Rehearsals are not held on Mondays. Young actors will not be required to be at all rehearsals. Rehearsals for youth actors will generally be held weekdays after 4 p.m. and during the day on weekends. If an actor submitted materials for the April 2023 auditions, they do not need to resubmit for August.

The Opportunity:

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens Adapted for the Stage by Richard Hellesen and David deBerry Music Orchestration by Gregg Coffin

Directed by Melissa Rain Anderson Music Direction by Brian Cimmet Choreography by Andrea Leigh-Smith Aerial Design by 2 Ring Circus

Co-produced with the Syracuse University Department of Drama

Seeking casting for:

TINY TIM / SCHOOL BOY: Any ethnicity, young boy or girl aged 5-8. Actor who moves very well. Seeking a versatile actor with fun playful energy and grounded genuine honesty. Says: “God Bless us Everyone.” TURKEY BOY / SCHOOL BOY: Any ethnicity, young boy or girl aged 8-10. Excellent singer/actor who moves very well. Seeking a versatile actor with strong language skills, fun playful energy and grounded genuine honesty.

Auditions will be held in-person on August 26, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. All audition submission instructions will be updated on the Syracuse Stage website at https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities.

Notes:

· Actors are required to bring a picture and resume.

· Actors will be emailed a few pages of the script in advance to prepare for auditions.

· Actors should prepare up to 32 bars of a song or Christmas Carol and bring the sheet music for that song to the audition.

· Actors of all ethnicities are strongly encouraged to audition.

· To sign up for an audition, please use this link (note, actors who submitted materials in April do not need to resubmit): https://forms.gle/WeiPqPTx8Nn7gsAx9

Any questions about the auditioning process should be directed to Cynthia Reid, cjmoor02@syr.edu.

The greatest ghost story ever told, Charles Dickens’ beloved, A Christmas Carol is a tried-and-true family favorite. It shines a light on the power of kindness and love in an uplifting tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his journey to redemption. A Christmas Carol is “A beautiful, timeless message of generosity’s triumph over greed.” according to the Chicago Tribune.

Subscriptions and single tickets for the 2023/2024 season are on sale now at www.syracusestage.org or by calling the Box Office at 315.443.3275.

