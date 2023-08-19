Friday Sports: Many enjoying the links in Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Area golf courses continue to see plenty of business this summer as good golfers and hackers alike are enjoying hitting the links around the North Country.

One of the golf courses that has had a great season so far is Cedars on East Road in Lowville.

Besides hosting the average golfer during the season, Cedars has hosted over 20 tournaments this season.

One of their tournaments, Twins Wide Open Golf Tournament, is the 18th edition of the tournament. This year features 160 golfers.

It started as a birthday party of sorts. Now, each year the tournament has featured a theme with this past event being no different.

A tournament like this helps Cedars in meeting the bottom line each year.

Meanwhile, golfer JR Chamberlain tries to keep the club going from early spring to the middle of fall.

With events like the Twins One, golfers crave for more golf outings at Cedars.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.