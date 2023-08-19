Fun for all ages at Fort Drum’s Outdoor Adventure Day

People mining Herkimer diamonds at Fort Drum's Outdoor Adventure Day
By Chad Charette
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Several groups from across the North Country set up stations in front of the Natural Resources Outreach Facility.

40 activities were offered, ranging from air rifle target shooting to a snake petting zoo.

Kids could even take a crack at mining Herkimer diamonds.

Attendees were also able to watch demonstrations showcasing skills like skinning animals, and woodcutting with a chainsaw.

Fort Drum National Resources Manager Raymond Rainbolt says there was a little something for everyone.

“I would say it’s a chance to unplug and get outdoors, get outside. You can see things you’ve never seen before and try things you’ve never tried before,” said Rainbolt.

Although the Outdoor Adventure Day only comes once a year, Fort Drum will be hosting a somewhat similar event in March with its Maple Days.

