Hundreds of backpacks given out at school supply giveaway

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 240 backpacks full of school supplies were given out on Saturday at Thompson Park.

Dozens of families waited in line for their turn to get a free backpack filled with things like pencils, pens, notebooks and folders.

The event was put on R.C. Richardson & Friends, a company ran by Watertown resident Rajsheem Richardson.

He says he does charitable work like this often and wanted to make sure local kids and their families could get ahead on getting supplies without having to break the bank.

“The feeling I get from it is just different. I have been through a lot in life. I did bad, I did good but once you get older, you change your life and become a different person and that is the steps I am taking now. But this is wonderful for me. Just to see people smiling, seeing kids play, people eating, I love it,” said Richardson.

Free food was also available for all that attended, regardless if they were there to get school supplies or not.

Richardson says he made an effort to reach those who may be homeless, so they could come up to the park and get a meal.

