2 car crash in Town of Lyme shuts down roadway

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - This two-car crash shut down part of State Route 12E for more than an hour.

It occurred at the intersection of State Route 12E and County Route 57.

State police on scene say a Black Truck was attempting to turn left when it failed to yield to a Blue SUV traveling east towards Watertown, hitting it head on.

That SUV then struck a utility pole and went off the roadway.

Between both vehicles, 5 people were involved in that crash.

Heavy damage to the SUV caused fire crews to have to pry open a door to help one person inside get out safely.

There were only minor injuries to some involved and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The road was shut down from Swamp Road to Burnt Rock Road North, but it has since been reopened.

