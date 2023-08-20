2 car crash in Town of Lyme shuts down roadway

By Brendan Straub
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - This two-car crash shut down part of State Route 12E for more than an hour.

It occurred at the intersection of State Route 12E and County Route 57.

State police on scene say a Black Truck was attempting to turn left when it failed to yield to a Blue SUV traveling east towards Watertown, hitting it head on.

That SUV then struck a utility pole and went off the roadway.

Between both vehicles, 5 people were involved in that crash.

Heavy damage to the SUV caused fire crews to have to pry open a door to help one person inside get out safely.

There were only minor injuries to some involved and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The road was shut down from Swamp Road to Burnt Rock Road North, but it has since been reopened.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Equine Encephalitis
Second horse tests positive for EEE in St. Lawrence County
State police say safety equipment worn by the 2 people helped them walk away from the crash...
2 people rescued after UTV rollover
Beaver River flooding
Water flow in Black & Beaver rivers hits record
AnchorCon, the North Country's largest comic convention, runs throughout the weekend in Clayton.
3rd annual AnchorCon returns to Clayton
Adventure Land was a popular tourist attraction In Alexandria Bay.
History Lesson: The rise and fall of Alex Bay’s Adventure Town

Latest News

Alexandria Bay’s Bill Johnston’s Pirates Days wrapped up Sunday with a parade down the...
Pirates Days wrap up in Alexandria Bay
ROUTE 12 CRASH
TOWN OF LYME CRASH
PIRATES DAYS