2 people rescued after UTV rollover

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - State police say safety equipment worn by the 2 people helped them walk away from the crash with only minor injuries.

The incident occurred on an ATV trail off of Garden Road in Philadelphia where a male and female went of the trail in their UTV and rolled multiple times before landing in some brush 20 feet below.

Crews from multiple fire departments came in to help rescue the two and help them back to the road safely.

State police on scene say they do not believe speed was a factor and that both were wearing helmets and seat belts, which helped from causing more severe injuries.

The female did sustain minor head injuries while the male suffered some cuts and abrasions.

Both were taken to Samaritan Medical Center for further evaluation.

Crews were able to secure the machine on the embankment using ropes until morning when they will have more light to be able to retrieve it.

That part of the trail from Garden Road to County Route 20 is now blocked off and it’s unclear when it will be reopened.

