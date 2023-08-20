Jaws of Life help free 2 people from car involved in crash

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT
Town of Orleans, New York (WWNY) - 2 people had to be extricated from their vehicle after a crash on State Route 12 in the Town of Orleans.

Officials from the Fishers Landing Fire Department say when they arrived on scene, they found two vehicles had crashed on State Route 12 near the on ramp to Interstate 81.

One of those vehicles had flipped on its side.

2 people inside that vehicle were entrapped so fire officials called in additional manpower to bring the Jaws of Life to help free those individuals.

Once outside of the vehicle, one person was transported to a nearby landing zone and flown to a Syracuse hospital. The other was transported by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

A third person in the other vehicle involved was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fishers Landing Fire Chief Mike Cantatore says he thanks nearby fire departments for their quick response times.

“Situations like this I’d rather have more coming knowing that we have the manpower that we can do the extrication properly and get everyone out safely. So, it is always good to have neighboring departments that can respond,” said Cantatore.

Cars traveling through that area had to be rerouted by local crews while the cars involved were towed away from the scene, but it has since been fully reopened.

