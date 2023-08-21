38th Annual Bravo Italiano Festival coming up next month

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Get ready to celebrate the north country’s Italian heritage! The 38th Annual Bravo Italiano Festival is coming up next month.

Joe Roselli appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

It will be held on September 8 and 9 at the Italian American Club at 192 Bellew Avenue in Watertown.

There will be plenty of food and music, a pageant, and kids’ activities.

For the full schedule of events, click here.

