WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Anne M. Richie, 86, of Watertown, New York, peacefully passed away on August 18, 2023, at the Jefferson County Hospice residence located at the Ellis Farm with her family at her side.

She was born on March 19, 1937, in Watertown, New York, daughter of J. Albert and Ursula May (McDonald) St. Croix. Anne graduated from IHA and embarked on a fulfilling journey through life. Her career was marked by dedication and commitment, having worked at the New York Telephone Company, Northland Motors, and Seaway Optical as a secretary until her retirement.

She married William Madill in 1958. She then married Asa (Bill)W. Eseltine on January 28, 1967. Bill Eseltine sadly passed away in February of 1997. In December of 1998, Anne found love again when she married Donald Richie, who preceded her in death in 2002.

Anne’s vibrant spirit and zest for life were evident in her diverse interests. She enjoyed her summers at Knobby Knoll as a little girl and then later in life loved snowmobiling with family and friends and belonged to the Lil Angels snowmobile club, golfing, cherished moments spent with her family, and engaged in lively card games with family and friends. A passionate fan of college basketball, Anne enthusiastically cheered for her children and grandchildren during their sporting events. Her creative talents shone through in her sewing, cross-stitch crafts, and regular walks at the mall.

She is survived by her children, Timothy J. Madill of North Carolina, James W. Madill of Watertown, NY, Connie J. (Eseltine) Sittig and her husband Donald, of New Hampshire, Paula M. (Eseltine) Scott of New Hampshire, and Robert A. Eseltine and his wife Joanne L. (Norton) Eseltine of Dexter, NY. She leaves behind a legacy of seven cherished grandchildren who were a source of immense joy. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Tesha and Mike Gallo of Rodman, NY, and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Annie St. Croix of Depauville, and many nieces and nephews.

Anne is is predeceased by her brother, John St.Croix and brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Janice St. Croix and sister and brother-in-law Jane and Mike Tarzia

A prayer service will be held at the Johnson Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville on Friday, August 25th Burial will follow in the Dexter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Anne’s memory to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Jefferson County.

Online condolences may be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

