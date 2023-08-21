Annual Arts Festival

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

NORTH COUNTRY ARTS FESTIVAL

The North Country Arts Festival brings the North Country community together to celebrate the arts. This 10-day, county-wide event encourages tourism and economic activity throughout St. Lawrence County by showcasing our arts industry, a critical component of our regional identity. Popular events, such as PorchFest, the Ives Park Concert Series, and new events like Arts Wellness days and a Plein Air Festival will be held within the time-frame of the NoCo Arts Fest, as well as lots of events held by our partners and friends across the county!

2023 North Country Arts Festival Schedule

August 24 -- September 2, 2023

Thursday, August 24: Art After Dark 51st Anniversary Blue Sapphire Fundraiser (Potsdam)

Friday, August 25: Folklife Celebration (Canton)

Saturday, August 26: Madrid Music Day (Madrid)

Saturday, August 26: Ives Park Concert Series (featuring an installation by the North Country Children?s Museum) and Cinema 10 Showing (Potsdam)

Sunday, August 27: Arts Wellness Day (Potsdam)

Monday, August 28: Art/Work Speaker Series (Potsdam)

Tuesday, August 29: Remington Plein Air Talk and Tea at Frederic Remington Museum (Ogdensburg)

Tuesday, August 29: Poetry Showcase Event (Potsdam)

Wednesday, August 30: Environment, Health, and the Body in Traditional Paintings from Contemporary India Exhibit Opening at St. Lawrence University?s Brush Gallery (Canton)

Thursday, August 31: Creatives Rebuild New York Artist Showcase (Potsdam/Canton)

Friday, September 1: Colton Art Trail (Colton) and Regional Arts Celebration (Ogdensburg)

Saturday, September 2: Potsdam Porchfest and Art Market (Potsdam)

Saturday, September 2: Ives Park Concert Series and Cinema 10 Showing (Potsdam)

Throughout the Festival

:Plein Air Festival at local farms across the county

Paint & Sip events across the county

Community classes and workshops

Partner organization events and exhibits

Date and Time

Thursday Aug 24, 2023 Saturday Sep 2, 2023

Location

County-Wide

Website

SLC Arts NoCo Art Festival Website

Contact Information

arts@slcartscouncil.orgSend Email

