Annual Arts Festival

From August 24 to September 2
NORTH COUNTRY ARTS FESTIVAL
The North Country Arts Festival brings the North Country community together to celebrate the arts. This 10-day, county-wide event encourages tourism and economic activity throughout St. Lawrence County by showcasing our arts industry, a critical component of our regional identity. Popular events, such as PorchFest, the Ives Park Concert Series, and new events like Arts Wellness days and a Plein Air Festival will be held within the time-frame of the NoCo Arts Fest, as well as lots of events held by our partners and friends across the county!
2023 North Country Arts Festival Schedule
August 24 -- September 2, 2023
- Thursday, August 24: Art After Dark 51st Anniversary Blue Sapphire Fundraiser (Potsdam)
- Friday, August 25: Folklife Celebration (Canton)
- Saturday, August 26: Madrid Music Day (Madrid)
- Saturday, August 26: Ives Park Concert Series (featuring an installation by the North Country Children?s Museum) and Cinema 10 Showing (Potsdam)
- Sunday, August 27: Arts Wellness Day (Potsdam)
- Monday, August 28: Art/Work Speaker Series (Potsdam)
- Tuesday, August 29: Remington Plein Air Talk and Tea at Frederic Remington Museum (Ogdensburg)
- Tuesday, August 29: Poetry Showcase Event (Potsdam)
- Wednesday, August 30: Environment, Health, and the Body in Traditional Paintings from Contemporary India Exhibit Opening at St. Lawrence University?s Brush Gallery (Canton)
- Thursday, August 31: Creatives Rebuild New York Artist Showcase (Potsdam/Canton)
- Friday, September 1: Colton Art Trail (Colton) and Regional Arts Celebration (Ogdensburg)
- Saturday, September 2: Potsdam Porchfest and Art Market (Potsdam)
- Saturday, September 2: Ives Park Concert Series and Cinema 10 Showing (Potsdam)
Throughout the Festival
:Plein Air Festival at local farms across the county
- Paint & Sip events across the county
- Community classes and workshops
- Partner organization events and exhibits
