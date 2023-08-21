Beverly J. Reff, 73, of Watertown

Beverly J. Reff, 73, of Lillian Street, passed away, Sunday evening, August 13, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beverly J. Reff, 73, of Lillian Street, passed away, Sunday evening, August 13, 2023.

Born on October 3, 1949 in Alexandria Bay, NY, she was a daughter of Howard R. and Mary E. Manning Tibbles. She attended Theresa and Plessis schools.

Beverly married Kenneth Reff in 1966 and he passed away in 2001. Then she lived with William “Bill” Bidwell, until he passed away in 2016.

She enjoyed bingo, playing cards, country music, dancing, listening to Froggy 97 and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Alger and Paula Reff, and Michael Reff, Rochester, NY; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; four siblings, brother and sister-in-law, Howard “Butch” and Barbara Tibbles, Watertown, NY, sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Zane Bogenschutz, Redwood, NY, sister, Mary P. Davis, Watertown, NY, brother, Robert Tibbles and his companion, Connie Noone, Philadelphia, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents and a brother, Richard Tibbles passed away previously.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

