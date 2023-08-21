Beverly M. Sanford, 88, of Dexter

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Beverly M. Sanford, 88, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully  at her residence on August 18, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on May 11, 1935, on Pillar Point, daughter of Donald J. and Frances E. Marshall. Beverly graduated from Dexter High School in 1952 and later married Richard E. Sanford on July 11, 1954. Richard preceded her in death on October 7, 2004.

In 1952, Beverly began her professional journey, joining the First National Bank of Dexter. She was a co-founder of the Rustic Golf Course and later retired as a secretary from the General Brown Central School District in 1990. Known for her selflessness, Beverly dedicated countless hours to volunteering at the Watertown Irish Festival. She found joy in cooking, reading, and antiquing, but above all, she cherished her family.

She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Daniel M. (Lucinda R.)  Sanford of Dexter, NY; daughter and son-in-law, Lori S. and Randy McAvoy of Dexter, NY; son, David M. Sanford of Dexter, NY; along with 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and beloved husband she was predeceased by her brother, Gary Marshall, who passed away on May 28, 2015.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or formal funeral service. Instead, a graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, August 25th at the Dexter Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences can be shared at www.dexterfuneralhome.com as a way to honor her memory.

