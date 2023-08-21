Clouds in the morning, sun for the afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a pretty decent Monday.

It will be mostly cloudy through the morning, then clouds break up for the afternoon. There’s a small chance of a drizzle before 9 a.m.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.

The night will be on the chilly side. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday will be gorgeous. It will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the mid- to upper 70s on Wednesday.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

The weekend is looking nice so far. It will be in the low 70s both days. It will be partly sunny on Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday.

