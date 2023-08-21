Cuban coach goes missing at Little League World Series

FILE - The Cuba Region champion Little League team from Bayamo, Cuba, rides in the Little...
FILE - The Cuba Region champion Little League team from Bayamo, Cuba, rides in the Little League Grand Slam Parade in downtown Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press and SETH ENGLE
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A coach with Cuba’s first-ever Little League World Series team has gone missing, a tournament official said Monday.

Bayamo Little League coach Jose Perez left the Little League International Grove late Saturday night and did not return, Little League International spokesperson Kevin Fountain said.

“Little League International has communicated to all appropriate authorities and will ensure the Bayamo Little League team continues to have the best support and experience while in Williamsport,” Fountain said.

This was the Cuban team’s first visit to the LLWS, and Perez’s disappearance came hours after Little League and the Cuban Baseball Federation extended their relationship to 2025.

The relationship between Little League and Cuba began in 2019 with the affiliation of 170 youth programs and an entry into the LLWS as part of the World Series expansion in 2021.

A three-year rotation was established between Cuba, Puerto Rico and Panama in 2021. Under the rotation, two teams earn an automatic bid to the tournament each year, and the remaining team competes for a spot in the LLWS through its regional tournament.

To get the Cuban national champs from Bayamo to this year’s tournament, Little League worked with the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control and the State Department to get 20 visas for the Cuban team, plus coaches and baseball officials.

Wednesday marked Cuba’s first game in the LLWS, a 1-0 loss to Japan. After defeating Australia 11-1 in the opening round of the elimination bracket Saturday, the Cubans lost 3-2 against Panama on Sunday and were eliminated from the tournament. Even after being eliminated, teams typically stay at the Little League campus and play exhibition games for a few days around the area.

Perez served as one of two coaches for the Cuban team, which is managed by Vladimir Vargas.

___

Seth Engle is a student in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say safety equipment worn by the 2 people helped them walk away from the crash...
2 people rescued after UTV rollover
2 people had to be extricated from their vehicle after a crash on state route 12 in the Town of...
Jaws of Life help free 2 people from car involved in crash
A two-car crash shut down part of state route 12E for more than an hour Sunday afternoon.
2 car crash in Town of Lyme shuts down roadway
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Parishville woman charged with reporting fake shooting incident
AnchorCon, the North Country's largest comic convention, runs throughout the weekend in Clayton.
3rd annual AnchorCon returns to Clayton

Latest News

Chantelle Myatt
Shawn Sheridan’s girlfriend opens up about police shootout
Data compromises on track to set a new record
Data compromises on track to set a new record
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
House Republicans subpoena IRS and FBI agents involved in Hunter Biden case
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Justice Department objects to Trump’s proposed April 2026 date for DC trial
Data compromises on track to set a new record