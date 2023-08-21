DANC to host open house at regional landfill

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Have you ever wondered what happens to your trash when it’s hauled away from the curb? You have a chance to find out this week.

The Development Authority of the North Country is having an open house at its regional landfill in Rodman.

DANC communications director Laurie Marr says it’s a good chance to learn more about both the landfill and DANC. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The open house is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, at the Materials Management Facility at 23400 State Route 177 in Rodman.

There will be bus tours of the entire facility. The tours leave every half hour.

If you have hardcover books you no longer want, bring them along and DANC will recycle them for you.

You can check out more information at danc.org/news/post/17688.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.