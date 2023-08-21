Danny L. O’Hara, 68, of Evans Mills

Danny L. O’Hara, 68, of Steinhilber Rd., passed away at home, Wednesday afternoon, August 16, 2023 while under the care of his family and Jefferson County Public Health. (Source: Funeral Home)

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Danny L. O’Hara, 68, of Steinhilber Rd., passed away at home, Wednesday afternoon, August 16, 2023 while under the care of his family and Jefferson County Public Health.

Born on February 23, 1955 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Bernard and Helen Genter O’Hara and he attended Watertown schools.

Danny entered the US Marine Corps in 1973, serving in Vietnam, then he was in the reserves until the early 1990′s.

He married Debra J. Zimmer October 25, 1980 at the Evans Mills United Methodist Church, with Rev. Quick, officiating.

In his early years of employment, he worked for Jrecks, drove bus for Indian River Central Schools, Bernie Bus and was delivery driver for Schwan’s. He was also a wood piker at Champion International, Deferiet, NY, for 19-years. Most recently he worked for Mountain Community Homes, Fort Drum, NY.

Danny was a member of the Evans Mills Fire Dept., holding offices of President, Vice-President and Chief of Police, a faithful member of the Retreads Motorcycle Club and member of the St. Regis Hunting Club.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 42-years, Debra; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Ryan and Heather O’Hara, Dexter, NY, Jamie and Jessica O’Hara, Adams, NY, and Benjamin and Sarah O’Hara, Depauville, NY; six grandchildren, Macey O’Hara, Mackenzie O’Hara, Addison O’Hara, Jaxon O’Hara, Chloe O’Hara and Grayson Jones; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Michael and Patricia O’Hara, Brownville, NY, Ronald O’Hara, NY, and Rick and Cathy O’Hara, Pulaski, NY; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

His parents and a sister, Kathy Vrooman passed away previously.

A Celebration of Life will be at the Evans Mills Fire Dept., Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 1-4 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Evans Mills Fire Dept., 8615 LeRay Street, Evans Mills, NY 13637.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.