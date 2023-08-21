Delays expected as crews work on Chaumont’s 12E bridge

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Expect delays if you’re driving across the Chaumont River.

The New York State Department of Transportation says drivers will have to wait periodically as crews set structural steel on the bridge on State Route 12E.

It’s a bridge rehab project that started earlier this year.

This part of the work will take about a week to complete.

