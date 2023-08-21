A few showers tonight and on Monday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the lower to mid 60s with a few scattered showers.

Monday we will start the day with a few rain showers and cloudy, but by the afternoon we will clear out with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be a great day with highs in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

A slight chance of showers will return on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday will feature the best chance of rain with highs in the mid 70s.

