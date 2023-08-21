Fire destroys town of Watson home

WATSON, New York (WWNY) - A home was destroyed by fire in the town of Watson Sunday.

Lowville Fire Chief Joseph Austin says the fire at 7275 North Chases Lake Road was called in around 6:30 p.m. and the single-story home was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters and the passerby who called 911 managed to get three dogs out of the building, but one of them fled into the woods. A fourth dog was found dead inside the home.

The homeowner, Michael Gudgridge, was not home when the fire started and confirmed to firefighters that no one else was inside.

The fire was under control in about an hour and firefighters stayed for another hour to make sure all hot spots were doused.

Austin said a malfunctioning fuse box sparked the blaze.

New Bremen and Glenfield fire departments were also at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.