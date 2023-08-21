Hennessey named director of NYS Fair

Sean Hennessey has been tapped to run the New York State Fair this year.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul has appointed a well-known north country man as director of the New York State Fair.

Sean Hennessey served as the interim fair director last year.

Prior to that, Hennessey served as assistant commissioner for operations at the New York State Department of Transportation.

“Since his appointment as Interim Director of The Great New York State Fair in 2022, Sean has proven himself to be an innovative and capable leader,” Governor Hochul said in a news release. “I am proud to officially welcome him as Director and look forward to working with him to ensure the growth and vitality of this unique New York tradition – our Great New York State Fair.”

According to Hochul, Hennessey led the charge to hold the first full fair experience since before the pandemic, introduced the most diverse musical line-up of national recording artists in terms of genres and decades represented, and started the discussion to introduce an Asian Village, new for the 2023 Fair.

The 2022 Fair welcomed 888,110 visitors through the gates and featured 113 concerts.

“I am privileged to be a part of The Great New York State Fair, a true tradition and cultural institution in New York State. I am grateful and humbled by Governor Hochul’s appointment of me as Director and look forward to opening the 2023 Fair as Director alongside the Fair team,” Hennessey said in a prepared statement.

Hennessey is perhaps best known for his involvement with the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

