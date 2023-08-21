Joan Carolyn Dashnaw, 87, of Ogdensburg

Joan passed away on Saturday morning, August 19, 2023 at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Service for Joan Carolyn Dashnaw, age 87, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 1:00PM with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11:00AM up until the time of the funeral services at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, NY. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery. Joan passed away on Saturday morning, August 19, 2023 at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family.

Joan is survived by her children, Linda Cougler and her husband Karl, of Heuvelton, NY, Diana Dashnaw of Ogdensburg, Darlene Dashnaw and her spouse Michael Youngs of Ogdensburg; a brother, David Dulmage and his wife Betty, of Ogdensburg; her beloved dog Toby; and 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Joan is predeceased by her parents, James and Elizabeth Dulmage; her husband, Charles Dashnaw; a son, Ronald Dashnaw; a daughter, Ann Marie Dashnaw; and her brother, Richard Dulmage.

Joan was born on March 24, 1936, in Ogdensburg, NY the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Young) Dulmage. She graduated from Morristown Central School with a regents diploma. Joan married Charles Dashnaw on February 23, 1954 at Presbyterian Stone Church in Morristown. Charles predeceased her on December 14, 2003. Joan and her husband owned and operated a dairy for many years.

Joan enjoyed her horses; riding and showing, and in her later years, watching her children and grandchildren show and reminiscing old times under the “retirement tent.” Joan was a member and President of the St. Lawrence Valley Horseman’s Association for many years, a member of Blackriver Valley Horseman’s Association, Harmony Riders, and show manager for the American Quarter Horse Association.

We will remember Joan for her work ethic, unapologetic honesty and love for red lipstick and sweets. Joan continued to work tirelessly up until last year, haying the fields at the age of 86. From then on, she preferred to keep busy and enjoyed going for rides, always wanting to stop for “something good to eat.”

Donations may be made in Joan’s memory to St. Lawrence Valley Horseman’s Association, 505 Keystone Road, Lisbon, NY 13658 or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com

