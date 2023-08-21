Mrs. Armstrong died on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Mary Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A funeral service for Katherine “Peanut” Armstrong, 63, of Ogdensburg will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. A visitation will be held from 12 until the time of the service. Mrs. Armstrong died on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Mary Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Katherine “Peanut” Armstrong also known as “Kat” by her friends, was born on February 19, 1960, in Ogdensburg, NY. She was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Arlene R. (Smithers) Adams. She was a 1978 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy and she attended Mater Dei College. Over the years she worked at the Dairy Queen, Ivy Ridge, The Ogdensburg Journal, and most recently as a switchboard operator at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. She had a heart of gold, a quick wit, and a great sense of humor. She loved to collect recipes, crochet, and knit, especially crocheting blankets for the new babies at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital. She volunteered to collect socks for kids and infants, she loved trivia and her cats; “Perry” and “Bella”, most of all she loved to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her sons; Joseph (Blake) Armstrong of Ogdenburg, Ross Armstrong and his fiancé Sarah Primeau of Henrico, VA, and Robert St. Andrews of Ogdensburg. Her grandchildren Brennan Cota, Allie Armstrong, and Logan Primeau also survive her along with her siblings; Valerie E. Kroeger and her husband Andrew of Ogdensburg, Joanna L. Adams of Ogdensburg, and Melanie A. Averill of Ogdensburg and her husband Lawrence of Ogdensburg. She also leaves behind her sisters-in-law; Robin and Cynthia Adams and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her brothers Robert Adams Jr. and George Adams.

Donations in Katherine’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

