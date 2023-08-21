Katherine “Peanut” Armstrong, 63, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mrs. Armstrong died on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Mary Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown,...
Mrs. Armstrong died on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Mary Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A funeral service for Katherine “Peanut” Armstrong, 63, of Ogdensburg will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. A visitation will be held from 12 until the time of the service.  Mrs. Armstrong died on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Mary Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Katherine “Peanut” Armstrong also known as “Kat” by her friends, was born on February 19, 1960, in Ogdensburg, NY.  She was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Arlene R. (Smithers) Adams.  She was a 1978 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy and she attended Mater Dei College. Over the years she worked at the Dairy Queen, Ivy Ridge, The Ogdensburg Journal, and most recently as a switchboard operator at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.  She had a  heart of gold, a quick wit, and a great sense of humor.  She loved to collect recipes, crochet, and knit, especially crocheting blankets for the new babies at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital.  She volunteered to collect socks for kids and infants, she loved trivia and her cats; “Perry” and “Bella”, most of all she loved to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her sons; Joseph (Blake) Armstrong of Ogdenburg, Ross Armstrong and his fiancé Sarah Primeau of Henrico, VA, and Robert St. Andrews of Ogdensburg. Her grandchildren Brennan Cota, Allie Armstrong, and Logan Primeau also survive her along with her siblings; Valerie E. Kroeger and her husband Andrew of Ogdensburg, Joanna L. Adams of Ogdensburg, and Melanie A. Averill of Ogdensburg and her husband Lawrence of Ogdensburg. She also leaves behind her sisters-in-law; Robin and Cynthia Adams and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her brothers Robert Adams Jr. and George Adams.

Donations in Katherine’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.laruepitcher.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Chantelle Myatt
Shawn Sheridan’s girlfriend opens up about police shootout
Candles
Sheila A. (Reed) Hires, 75, of Ogdensburg
Candles
Duane G. Brainard, Louisville
Robert J. Mitchell, 49 of Snye School Road, suddenly passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023...
Robert J. Mitchell, 49, of Akwesasne
Joan passed away on Saturday morning, August 19, 2023 at her daughter’s home surrounded by her...
Joan Carolyn Dashnaw, 87, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Fentanyl
Public health officials remind public of fentanyl’s dangers
Candles
Sherry L. Derouin, 72, of Sackets Harbor
Construction on the bridge on State Route 12E in Chaumont
Delays expected as crews work on Chaumont’s 12E bridge
Veronica R. Robbins, 87, passed away on Thursday afternoon, August 17, 2023, surrounded by her...
Veronica R. Robbins, 87, of Denmark
Kenneth M. Taylor, 73, of Baldwin Avenue, passed away early Friday morning, August 18, 2023 at...
Kenneth M. Taylor, 73, of Massena