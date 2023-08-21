Keeping schools, police, hospitals informed if inn houses migrants

Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - More people are listening to the concerns of West Carthage Mayor Scott Burto when it comes to the possibility of asylum seekers coming to a local motel.

Burto held a meeting at the village hall on Monday and invited others who have a stake in the future if migrants come to the village.

That included Carthage Central School District Superintendent Jennifer Premo, as well as representatives from state Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush’s office, and state Senator Mark Walczyk’s office.

Burto believes the Pleasant Night Inn is getting ready to house migrants.

The village has asked a judge to issue a restraining order to prevent it because the village code doesn’t allow for long-term tenants to be at the motel.

The judge hasn’t ruled yet.

As for Monday’s meeting, Burto wants to keep clear communication between those who will be affected like police, firefighters, schools and hospitals.

“Could each agency provide us any of the details when they get them so we can prepare in advance? We will follow whatever we develop as a chain of command. We will follow that chain of command to make sure locally everybody is ready with their response teams and prepared,” he said.

The owner of the Pleasant Night Inn says he was contacted by a company but no contracts are signed.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say safety equipment worn by the 2 people helped them walk away from the crash...
2 people rescued after UTV rollover
2 people had to be extricated from their vehicle after a crash on state route 12 in the Town of...
Jaws of Life help free 2 people from car involved in crash
A two-car crash shut down part of state route 12E for more than an hour Sunday afternoon.
2 car crash in Town of Lyme shuts down roadway
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Parishville woman charged with reporting fake shooting incident
AnchorCon, the North Country's largest comic convention, runs throughout the weekend in Clayton.
3rd annual AnchorCon returns to Clayton

Latest News

Fentanyl
Public health officials remind public of fentanyl’s dangers
Construction on the bridge on State Route 12E in Chaumont
Delays expected as crews work on Chaumont’s 12E bridge
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on SUNY Potsdam, migrants & Adventure Town
Sean Hennessey has been tapped to run the New York State Fair this year.
Hennessey named director of NYS Fair