Keeping schools, police, hospitals informed if inn houses migrants

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - More people are listening to the concerns of West Carthage Mayor Scott Burto when it comes to the possibility of asylum seekers coming to a local motel.

Burto held a meeting at the village hall on Monday and invited others who have a stake in the future if migrants come to the village.

That included Carthage Central School District Superintendent Jennifer Premo, as well as representatives from state Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush’s office, and state Senator Mark Walczyk’s office.

Burto believes the Pleasant Night Inn is getting ready to house migrants.

The village has asked a judge to issue a restraining order to prevent it because the village code doesn’t allow for long-term tenants to be at the motel.

The judge hasn’t ruled yet.

As for Monday’s meeting, Burto wants to keep clear communication between those who will be affected like police, firefighters, schools and hospitals.

“Could each agency provide us any of the details when they get them so we can prepare in advance? We will follow whatever we develop as a chain of command. We will follow that chain of command to make sure locally everybody is ready with their response teams and prepared,” he said.

The owner of the Pleasant Night Inn says he was contacted by a company but no contracts are signed.

