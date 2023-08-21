Kenneth M. Taylor, 73, of Massena

Kenneth M. Taylor, 73, of Baldwin Avenue, passed away early Friday morning, August 18, 2023 at his home after a lengthy battle with Multi-System Atrophy. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth M. Taylor, 73, of Baldwin Avenue, passed away early Friday morning, August 18, 2023 at his home after a lengthy battle with Multi-System Atrophy.

Ken was born November 10, 1949 in Rochester, the son of the late Murray and Frances (Pape) Taylor. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy, where he graduated in 1967. He continued his education graduating from Canton ATC. In March 2002, he married Valerie Brothers in Massena. Two previous marriages ended in divorce.

Ken was a millright at Alcoa, retiring after 34 years of service. After his retirement, he worked part-time at Home Depot in Massena and Palm Coast, Florida. He was a member of the 25-year club at Alcoa and enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing guitar, and was an avid NASCAR fan – especially his favorite Kevin Harvick. Ken was an avid NY Mets baseball fan and enjoyed watching football.

Ken is survived by his wife, Val; his children, Tammy (Benjamin) Duprey of Bloomington, Indiana, Amy Taylor of Bedford, Indiana, and Bobbie Jo (Jason) Abram of Bloomington; his grandchildren, Benjamin K. (Jess) and Bailey (Sara) Duprey, Nicholas Colby, Ozzy Vaught, and Alyssa (Cameron) Todd; his great grandchildren, Isabella, Benjamin C., Skylar, Levi, Blake, and Caroline; his sister, Diane (Martin) Noel of Rochester; his brother, Jeffery (Kim) Elliott of Norfolk; a niece and 3 nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, Frances Elliott; his father, Murray Taylor; and a sister, Bonnie McDonald.

A graveside service will be held on August 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM in Massena Center Cemetery. There will be no prior calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

