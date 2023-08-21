LTW Presents The Great Gatsby - Radio Play

August 24-26
Thursday through Saturday Live in Sackets Harbor
Thursday through Saturday Live in Sackets Harbor(LTW)
By Craig Thornton
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Little Theatre of Watertown will be performing The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play, adapted by Joe Landry with music by Kevin Connors, from August 24-26, 2023. F. Scott Fitzgerald’s beloved classic comes to life as a 1940s radio broadcast in this spirited adaptation of The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play. An ensemble brings more than two dozen characters from the novel to the stage of the WBFR radio station for a live broadcast, punctuated by 40s-era commercials. “We encourage the audience to get into the spirit and come dressed in 1920s attire,” noted Little Theatre PR coordinator Anita Prather Harvell. “Even though the story is familiar, we’re (along with co-director Lynnea Calender) doing things a little differently in this show, so I really hope people make it out to see our take on the American classic,” remarked co-director Ian Corbett. There will also be a Little Theatre members-only speakeasy party with refreshments on Friday, August 25 before the performance. “We can’t wait to rub elbows and dance the Charleston with you,” said Little Theatre vice president Lindsey Oakes. Want the password?

Visit littletheatreofwatertown.com and become a member. The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play runs from Thursday, August 24 through Saturday, August 26 at 7pm at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom, 103 West Main Street, Sackets Harbor. Tickets can be purchased online at littletheatreofwatertown.com or at the door. General admission is $15; military and senior citizens, $12; and Little Theatre of Watertown members and students, $10. The Ballroom will feature Roaring Twenties-themed cocktails like gin rickeys and the bee’s knees. The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com). For more information, visit our website at www.littletheatreofwatertown.com

