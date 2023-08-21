Parishville woman charged with reporting fake shooting incident
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Parishville woman has been charged after falsely reporting an active shooter incident in Massena.
The St Lawrence County Sheriff’s office arrested and charged 35-year-old Abigail Remington at her home in Parishville with falsely reporting an incident after an investigation of a reported active shooter near Churchill Avenue in Massena.
Remington was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Parishville Town Court at a later date.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Massena Police Department, New York State Police and the Massena Fire Department.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.