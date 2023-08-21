Patricia E. “Patty” Kirkby, 66, of LaFargeville

Patricia E. “Patty” Kirkby, 66, of Smith Rd., passed away, Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY, with her family by her side during multiple battles with cancer, strong and determined to win, this amazing woman would not give up. (Source: Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Patricia E. “Patty” Kirkby, 66, of Smith Rd., passed away, Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY, with her family by her side during multiple battles with cancer, strong and determined to win, this amazing woman would not give up.

Born on April 11, 1957 in Bremerhaven, Germany, she was a daughter of Leo Anthony and Elizabeth Jane Benack Raimondo. She attended LaFargeville High School.

Patty married Brian D. Kirkby at the LaFargeville United Methodist Church on December 11, 1976.

She worked at Crowley Foods, LaFargeville, NY, for more than 30-years, retiring in 2010. Previously working as a waitress at various local restaurants and Car Freshner, Watertown, NY, for a time.

Patty loved her flowerbeds and spoiling her grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, crafting, making photo albums and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 46-years, Brian; three children, daughter and son-in-law, Erica and Michael Frattali, LaFargeville, NY, son and daughter-in-law, Garett and Ronda Kirkby, Oceanside, CA, son and daughter-in-law, Damon and Cortney Kirkby, LaFargeville, NY; six grandchildren, Brodie, Amber, Glenna, Reaner, Marett and Benson; nine siblings, Paul, Mary, Kenny, Matt, Anita, Eric, Beth, Yvette and Joseph; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Joseph Foisy, and sister, Jill Partridge.

Calling hours will be 3-5 pm, Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. Family and friends are invited to gather at the LaFargeville American Legion, following calling hours.

