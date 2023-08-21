Robert J. Mitchell, 49, of Akwesasne

Robert J. Mitchell, 49 of Snye School Road, suddenly passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 in Akwesasne. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESANE (WWNY) - Robert J. Mitchell, 49 of Snye School Road, suddenly passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 in Akwesasne.

Rob was born on December 22, 1973 in Cornwall, Ontario, the son of Peter and Grace Helen (Lazore) Mitchell. He attended school in Cornwall, graduating from General Vanier in 1992.

Rob worked for a time in the maintenance department at St. Regis Mohawk Tribe before working security at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino and most recently at Best Budz Dispensary. He enjoyed watching all sports, playing pool, golfing, and was an avid gamer.

Rob is survived by his parents, Pete and Grace of Snye; his siblings, Pernell “Pokey” (Becky) Peters, Delores “Duley” (Regis) Lazore, Barbara “Blum” Mitchell, and Matthew “Werm” Mitchell; his chosen brother, Leonard (Nancy) Lazore; his godchildren, Rayne and Wil Lazore; his nieces and nephews, Iehente, Will, and Iotneh Lazore, Klae Mitchell, Jordan, Justin, Kanerahtiio, Coy and Alantra Peters; his aunts and uncles, Angus “Baiah” (Jackie) Lazore who is also is godfather, Joe (Lucy) Lazore, Emmy (Brian) Mitchell, Dorothy Lazore who is also is godmother, and Julia Thompson; his chosen children, Irissa, Illianna, Isabell, and Isaiah; and many cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his totas, Margaret and Mitchell Lazore and Christine Smoke; and other family, Margaret and Francis Lazore, Nancy Phillips, Joyce and Lawrence Sharrow, William Sharrow, and Shako Lazore.

Friends may call at the Akwesasne Homemakers beginning Wednesday 2:00 PM until Friday 9:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 10:30 AM at St. Regis Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Hogansburg Akwesasne Fire Department.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

