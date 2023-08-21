Saints look to get over gridiron hump

Saints look to get over gridiron hump
By Rob Krone
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence Saints football team is beginning to ramp things up in camp with the season opener against Endicott less than two weeks away.

The Saints will be looking to improve on a 4-6 record last season, a record that saw them play one of the toughest schedules in NCAA Division III football.

St. Lawrence senior linebacker Ben Munn says he feels the program is close to getting over the hump and consistently compete for the top spot in the Liberty League.

“Yeah, obviously we want to win more games than four,” he said. “We’re close. We’re getting there. It’s small little things that we can — some things we can’t control but a lot of things we can control and this program over the past couple of years, we were 5-5 but we want to win more games than that and we’re capable of doing that. I mean, we can do it. We have the guys, we have the energy. We do have to get over that little hump though.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say safety equipment worn by the 2 people helped them walk away from the crash...
2 people rescued after UTV rollover
2 people had to be extricated from their vehicle after a crash on state route 12 in the Town of...
Jaws of Life help free 2 people from car involved in crash
A two-car crash shut down part of state route 12E for more than an hour Sunday afternoon.
2 car crash in Town of Lyme shuts down roadway
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Parishville woman charged with reporting fake shooting incident
AnchorCon, the North Country's largest comic convention, runs throughout the weekend in Clayton.
3rd annual AnchorCon returns to Clayton

Latest News

New Watertown Cyclones football coach Vince Williams and his team hope for a better season this...
Cyclones hope for a turn-around season
Saints look to get over gridiron hump
Saints look to get over gridiron hump
Cyclones hope for a turn-around season
Cyclones hope for a turn-around season
Local High School football teams prepare for the upcoming season
Saturday Sports: High School football is in full swing