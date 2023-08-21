Saints look to get over gridiron hump

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence Saints football team is beginning to ramp things up in camp with the season opener against Endicott less than two weeks away.

The Saints will be looking to improve on a 4-6 record last season, a record that saw them play one of the toughest schedules in NCAA Division III football.

St. Lawrence senior linebacker Ben Munn says he feels the program is close to getting over the hump and consistently compete for the top spot in the Liberty League.

“Yeah, obviously we want to win more games than four,” he said. “We’re close. We’re getting there. It’s small little things that we can — some things we can’t control but a lot of things we can control and this program over the past couple of years, we were 5-5 but we want to win more games than that and we’re capable of doing that. I mean, we can do it. We have the guys, we have the energy. We do have to get over that little hump though.”

