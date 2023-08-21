Sheila A. (Reed) Hires, 75, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Sheila A. (Reed) Hires, age 75, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. A graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Sheila is survived by her two children, Nicole Hires and Sam Hires, both of Ogdensburg, NY; her grandchildren, Annah Ladouceur and her husband, Lance, McKenna Rafferty, Karmen Cooke and Jeffrey Thomas Hires, all of Ogdensburg, NY; her siblings, John Reed and his wife, Donna, Barbara Brisson and her husband, Pierre, and Elaine Putman, of Ogdensburg, NY, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sheila is predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Hires in 1982 and a brother-in-law, Charles Putman.

Sheila was born on December 28, 1947, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of John W. Reed and Rose (Grenier) Nelson. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1965. Sheila married Thomas W. Hires, who later predeceased her on August 7, 1987. Sheila was employed as an assembler at Newell’s Manufacturing in Ogdensburg, NY.

Sheila enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Sheila’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, PO Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.